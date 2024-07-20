Ram Charan’s project lands in Suriya’s Hands?

Spread the love

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan was occupied with the shoot of Game Changer which was delayed by almost two years. The film is finally set for a 2024 release. Ram Charan has been in talks with Kannada director Narthan for a film. Narthan’s narration also impressed Ram Charan and UV Creations was on board to produce the project. But unfortunately, the project was shelved after extensive pre-production work. Narthan earlier directed films like Mufti and Bhairathi Ranagal.

As per the ongoing speculations, the film now landed in the hands of Suriya. The top Tamil actor was impressed with the narration of Narthan and he gave his nod. KVN Productions are all set to bankroll the project and the film rolls next year after Suriya is done with his current projects. Suriya is busy with Kanguva directed by Shiva and the film is announced for October 10th release across the globe.