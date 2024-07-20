x
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Ram Charan’s project lands in Suriya’s Hands?

Ram Charan’s project lands in Suriya’s Hands?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan was occupied with the shoot of Game Changer which was delayed by almost two years. The film is finally set for a 2024 release. Ram Charan has been in talks with Kannada director Narthan for a film. Narthan’s narration also impressed Ram Charan and UV Creations was on board to produce the project. But unfortunately, the project was shelved after extensive pre-production work. Narthan earlier directed films like Mufti and Bhairathi Ranagal.

Read More : Anirudh troubling Devara Team

As per the ongoing speculations, the film now landed in the hands of Suriya. The top Tamil actor was impressed with the narration of Narthan and he gave his nod. KVN Productions are all set to bankroll the project and the film rolls next year after Suriya is done with his current projects. Suriya is busy with Kanguva directed by Shiva and the film is announced for October 10th release across the globe.

Next Mad Rush of films for Independence Day Weekend Previous Samantha’s Rakht Brahmand
