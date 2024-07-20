x
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Mad Rush of films for Independence Day Weekend

Mad Rush of films for Independence Day Weekend

The next big holiday season is the Independence Day weekend and the holiday falls on Thursday. Hence it would be a four day weekend and a bunch of new releases are planned during the weekend. Ram and Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart is already announced for release on August 15th. The post-production work is going on and all the deals for the film are closed recently. Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar are working on Mr Bachchan and the team is in plans to release the film on August 14th and this falls on Wednesday. The team will ensure a big release for this film.

Read Here : Ram Charan’s project lands in Suriya’s Hands?

Chiyan Vikram’s Thangalan, an interesting film will also release on August 15th and an announcement was made recently. Geetha Arts is backing a small film titled Aay and it features NTR’s brother-in-law Narne Nithin in the lead role. The film too is announced for August 15th release. Rana Daggubati produced a realistic attempt titled 35 and it has Nivetha Thomas in the lead role. The film too will release on the same day. Bollywood film Stree 2 featuring Shraddha Kapoor will have a grand release on August 15th. With several releases, the Independence Day weekend is completely crowded and the audience will have a number of options.

