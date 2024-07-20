x
Home > Movie News

Nithiin to remix Pawan Kalyan’s Song?

Published on July 20, 2024 by

Nithiin to remix Pawan Kalyan’s Song?

nithiin thannudu movie
Young actor Nithiin is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan and he loves to use the references of Pawan in his films. The actor has seen success before Covid-19 season and all his recent films tanked badly. He has high hopes on his upcoming film Thammudu. Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu is directing this emotional action entertainer and the shoot is 70 percent complete. A high voltage action stunt is currently shot with 70 fighters in a set that is constructed in Ramoji Film City. Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya and Temper Vamsi are shooting for the stunt. The entire shoot of the film is expected to be completed by August.

Read More : Mad Rush of films for Independence Day Weekend

There are reports that Nithiin is all set to remix a super hit song of Pawan Kalyan and use it in Thammudu. Thammudu also happens to be the title of Pawan’s super hit film. He also remixed the songs of Pawan in the past and he is repeating the same for Thammudu now. The film is also the costliest attempt made in Nithiin’s career. Dil Raju is the producer and B Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director. Thammudu is expected to release this year. Nithiin is also shooting for Robinhood directed by Venky Kudumula.

Next Naga Shaurya’s new film issue reaches Film Chamber Previous Mad Rush of films for Independence Day Weekend
