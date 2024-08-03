AP’s Urban Revolution: Nine New Cities to Surround Amaravati

In a bold move to boost urban development, Andhra Pradesh is set to establish nine new cities around the Amaravati capital region, including dedicated health and sports hubs. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana made this announcement on Friday, signaling a renewed focus on the state’s urban landscape.

Cleaning operations in Amaravati are slated to commence early next week, either Monday or Wednesday. In a significant development, Minister Narayana also confirmed the revival of the previously halted Amaravati Happy Nest project. This housing initiative, launched by the former TDP government, had garnered overwhelming interest, particularly from non-resident Telugu investors, before being suspended by the YSRCP administration.

Infrastructure development is also high on the agenda. Plans are underway to enhance road networks around Amaravati, including improvements to the Chennai-Kolkata highway and the Seed Access Road. New connecting routes (E5, E11, E13, and E15) will link the capital to the Vijayawada-Chennai National Highway. Minister Narayana assured that the tender process for these projects would begin promptly, with the expansion of Karakatta Road to four lanes also in the pipeline.

Besides this, Chandrababu Naidu has also asserted that the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will extend 8,352 sq km as per the GO No. 207 issued in 2015.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh’s challenging journey post-bifurcation, which reportedly resulted in a loss of ₹1.3 lakh crore. Critics argue that the previous YSRCP government’s policies, including delays in capital region development and the suspension of the Polavaram project, have led to further, unquantifiable losses.

With the TDP back in office, the government appears poised to initiate a comprehensive damage control process, aiming to put the state back on track for rapid development and growth.

-Sanyogita