Movie News

Naveen Polishetty is back with a Hilarious Stuff

Published on August 3, 2024 by

Young Tollywood sensation Naveen Polishetty scored back-to-back hits. He has a hilarious comic timing which is an asset for the actor. He met with a major accident and is away from work from the past few months. Naveen Polishetty got his hand fractured and is in recovery mode. He made a hilarious video about his current situation and posted it on his social media page. He expressed his struggles and emotions in the video. Right from watching movies to having his food and attending a party with his bunch of friends, Naveen Polishetty expressed his struggle in a hilarious manner. His expressions are so good.

Naveen Polishetty recently announced that he will come back soon and he is currently working on three films. All these projects will be announced very soon. He is monitoring the scriptworks of these projects. Wishing Naveen Polishetty a speedy recovery.

