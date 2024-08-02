x
Home > Politics

Big push for Amaravati rebuilding: CRDA takes key decisions

Published on August 2, 2024 by

Big push for Amaravati rebuilding: CRDA takes key decisions

AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting was held in Amaravati on Friday, under the leadership of CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Giving a big push to Amaravati rebuilding, several important decisions were taken in the meeting.

Following important decisions were taken:

1. CM Chandrababu Govt decided to continue Amaravati in an area of 8352 sq kms as decided during the formation of capital according to GO 207. After YS Jagan Govt came, Amaravati area was decreased to 6993 square kms.

2. Tenancy amount (koulu) will paid to farmers for the next five years.

3. Amaravati pensions will be disbursed for the next five years.

4. CRDA allotted employee strength is 778. But there are only 249 right now. As Govt decided to complete Amaravati, full strength will be filled up.

5. CRDA has undone the changes done by YS Jagan Government regarding capital area and limits. That means, capital area will now be same as finalised by Chandrababu Naidu Government between 2014-19.

6. AP Government will once again approach Singapore Government for seed capital.

7. Karakatta Road will be built as four-lane road with dividers.

8. Six bridges will come up on Krishna River. They will be built like Iconic Bridges.

9. CRDA will approach all the investors, reputed educational, health and financial institutions for taking part in Amaravati construction.

Next Alanaati Ramachandrudu: A Clean Entertainer Previous Jikki: Eternal Ballad From Mr Bachchan
