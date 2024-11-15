Allu Arjun’s strong statement about his Competitors

To promote his upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun landed on the sets of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show ‘Unstoppable’. He promoted the film and had a healthy conversation with Balayya. Balakrishna asked ‘Who is your biggest competition, Prabhas or Mahesh?’, Allu Arjun replied on a strong note. He said that he is his biggest competitor. “If there is someone else who will grow beyond me, it will be me. I am my biggest competition” told Allu Arjun. The actor’s hardwork and dedication is known to everyone.

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars of the country and Pushpa 2: The Rule is heading for the biggest release ever on December 5th. The filming of Allu Arjun has been wrapped up recently and the post-production work is happening on a faster note. Sukumar is completely occupied with the post-production work of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun will promote the film in multiple cities through events and other platforms. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget attempt.