Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Nani to work with a Malayalam Director

Published on November 15, 2024 by nymisha

Exclusive: Nani to work with a Malayalam Director

Natural Star Nani is busy with several projects and he is now holding talks for a new bunch of films. He worked with Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens in the past for Tuck Jagadish. The duo is teaming up again and this time the film will be directed by Malayalam director Vipin Das. He directed films like Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. Nani loved the idea pitched by Vipin Das and gave his nod. An official announcement will be made very soon.

Nani is shooting for HIT 3 directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film is slated for summer 2025 release. Nani also launched Srikanth Odela’s film and the shoot commences early next year. Apart from these, Nani is also in talks with Sujeeth for an actioner and the film too will roll next year. Nani and Vipin Das’ film will roll in 2026 after Nani completes his current films.

