Nara Lokesh’s Emotional Speech

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh Minister and son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has accused the YSR Congress party of insulting his mother. In an emotional speech in the state assembly, Lokesh said, “My mother was insulted. Don’t you remember insulting my mother that day? We never talked about Jagan’s family.”

Nara Lokesh claimed that the former Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, had defended those who had insulted his mother by giving them tickets in the recent assembly elections. He questioned Reddy, saying, “When you gave YSRCP tickets to those who insulted my mother, didn’t you defend them, Jagan?”

This attack came after the YSR Congress party boycotted the budget session of the assembly. The YSRCP, which was decimated in the assembly polls, now has only 11 members in the house, including Reddy.

Nara Lokesh pointed out that his father, Chandrababu Naidu, had attended the state assembly every day and quit it only when his wife was insulted in the assembly. The incident took place in November 2021, and while it was not clear at the time what was said about his wife, Naidu later broke down before the media and swore that he would come back to the assembly only when he had won the election.

Lokesh also accused the YSR Congress of not only targeting his mother but also women of the families of political leaders they do not see eye to eye with. This list includes Naidu’s wife and mother, Lokesh’s wife, the daughters of Pawan Kalyan, and even Jaganmohan Reddy’s sister, YS Sharmila, who is the state Congress chief.

The targeting of women to settle political scores has triggered a massive crackdown by the Chandrababu Naidu government on social media posts that are derogatory to women.

-Sanyogita