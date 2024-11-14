x
Pawan kalyan Proposes ‘Social Media Abuse Protection Bill’

Published on November 14, 2024

Pawan kalyan Proposes ‘Social Media Abuse Protection Bill’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has proposed the introduction of a ‘Social Media Abuse Protection Bill’ in the state assembly. This move comes after several allegations on previous YS Jagan government for targeting women by YSRCP government paid social media activists , including the Home Minister and the families of other political leaders.

In a today’s speech in the assembly, Pawan Kalyan said, “They didn’t spare Home Minister Anitha, or women of our houses, they resort to psychological abuse, in a sadistic manner. Andhra Pradesh should lead by example.” He had also tweeted about this issue a few days earlier, stating that “Eventually, Karma will catch up!”

The proposed bill aims to address the growing problem of social media abuse, which has often been used to target individuals, especially women, in the state’s political landscape. Pawan Kalyan emphasized that constructive criticism is healthy for democracy, but abuses, death threats, and rape threats should not be tolerated.

“In Democracy, we all can differ on many issues and expressing dissent should be confined to policy. Don’t target families, individuals, caste slurs, attack on ones faith, their Gods and Goddesses and people who are helpless and meek,” Pawan Kalyan said in the assembly.

The AP Deputy Chief Minister also had a message for the “criminal gangs and social media abusers of the previous regime,” warning them to “think 100 times before you abuse. Karma will catch up.”

This move by the Andhra Pradesh government comes at a time when the targeting of women, both in politics and in the public sphere, has become a growing concern. The proposed ‘Social Media Abuse Protection Bill’ is expected to provide a legal framework to address this issue and hold perpetrators accountable.

-Sanyogita

