Nithiin’s Robinhood Teaser: Entertainer on Cards

Nithiin and Venky Kudumula are teaming up again after a blockbuster like Bheeshma. The film is titled Robinhood and it is the most expensive film made in Nithiin’s career. The teaser of Robinhood is out and it is rich in every frame. The story starts in Australia with Nithiin essaying the role of a thief robbing the wealthiest houses in the country. A hunt is staged to trace Robinhood. Soon, the mood shifts on to the love story between Nithiin and Sree Leela.

GV Prakhash Kumar’s background score is impressive. The visuals are rich enough. The teaser also reveals that the real conflict unfolds in India and Nithiin is presented in action mode. Mythri Movie Makers have spent lavishly on the film. Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore will be seen in other prominent roles in Robinhood. The film is on track for a Christmas 2024 release.