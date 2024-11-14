Suriya’s Kanguva Movie Review

Kanguva Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5

Suriya’s Kanguva is one film that generated enough buzz with the theatrical trailer. Made on a massive budget, the makers also sold the film for such high prices. Suriya too promoted the film on all platforms and he had immense confidence on Kanguva. Siva is the director and UV Creations, Studio Green are the producers. Kanguva released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Kanguva happens in Panchama Deevi years ago. The island has five tribes and each tribe has their own leader. Kanguva is the leader of Pranava tribe and he is a warrior. Udhiran (Bobby Deol) leads the Kapala tribe and he is a deadly monster. A Roman King who comes on to the sea has plans to capture Kanguva’s place. The Roman King chalks a plan to create internal disputes between all the tribes. All these tribes start war and Pranava tribe, Hima tribe stand on one side and the other three tribes stand on the other side. The rest of Kanguva is all about the warrior and his relation with Paloma and what happens next forms the story of the film.

Story:

Some of the stories are good as ideas and some others are good when penned. Kanguva is a beautiful story that happens decades ago. Kanguva narrates about wars, reincarnation and others. The real challenge is presenting the story of Kanguva on screen. The presentation and narration falls short of expectations. A number of wars with bloodbath and thousands of dead bodies all over. But there is not a single whistle worthy scene on screen. There is no great role penned in the film. Kanguva is an emotionless film that misses the target by miles.

Kanguva is a film that happens in the past and the present. The story of Francis (Suriya) is narrated in the worst ever manner. Siva fails badly in writing a powerful role for Francis. Disha Patani’s track makes the film more boring and uninteresting. The episode of the kid meeting Francis is completely clueless. The story of reincarnation too is not narrated well and the relation between Francis and Kanguva is disappointing. The basic backdrop of the story is narrated and it doesn’t get registered with the audience. After the film enters into the past, every character behaves on a louder note. The conflict point is not revealed till the interval and it also disappoints the audience.

The second half of Kanguva should have a strong emotion to impress the audience but it doesn’t happen. The emotion of the kid in the past and the present has to be narrated in the best manner. The entire second half is filled with war episodes. The crucial climax looks rich but it lacks the needed emotion again. Kanguva is made on a lavish note. The production values are grand and massive sets are constructed and the film is supported by grand VFX work. Some of the action episodes are well designed.

Performances:

Suriya tops the show with his performance. He excelled in the emotional scenes but his character sounds so loud. He has too many dialogues and he carries a single expression for the most of the time. Suriya as Francis looks modern and cool. Bobby Deol gets one more powerful role and he shines in the attempt. Disha Patani has no scope to perform. Suriya’s brother Karthi will be seen in a cameo in the film and his look is well designed. All the other actors are ok.

Devi Sri Prasad’s background score is too loud. The cinematography work has been top notch and the production design is exceptional. Telugu dubbing is below par for Kanguva. The 3D version is also not impressive. It is better to watch Kanguva in 2D. Though Kanguva has visual grandeur with grand technical aspects, the film lacks the needed emotional connect and an impressive narration. Kanguva fails to live up to the expectations.

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5