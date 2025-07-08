Krupalakshmi Booked, Pawan Kalyan Reacts: Political Firestorm in Andhra

A violent attack on the residence of senior YSRCP leader and former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy on Monday night has ignited political tensions in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Nellore district. The incident came shortly after Prasanna Kumar Reddy made controversial and personal remarks against Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy during a party meeting.

Reacting strongly, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan condemned Prasanna’s comments, especially those directed at a woman legislator. He criticized the language as inappropriate and unfit for public discourse, warning that such behavior would not be tolerated under the current government. He also reminded that the public had rejected the YSRCP in the recent elections, in part due to the offensive rhetoric used by some of its leaders.

“Anyone who insults the dignity of women will face legal consequences,” said Pawan Kalyan, urging the YSRCP to abandon such regressive political conduct.

Meanwhile, Prasanna Kumar Reddy alleged that the attack on his house was a planned attempt on his life. He claimed that had he been present at the time, he could have been killed. He expressed distress that his elderly mother, who was alone at home, was threatened during the incident. While defending his earlier remarks, Prasanna maintained that he stood by what he said and did not expect such retaliation from Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy or her husband, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

In a separate but related controversy, a police case was registered against Gangadhara Nellore YSRCP in-charge Krupalakshmi for an allegedly offensive Instagram post targeting Pawan Kalyan. The post, which included inappropriate content along with photos of Pawan Kalyan and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, triggered outrage among Janasena supporters.

Janasena leaders filed complaints in six mandals within the Gangadhara Nellore constituency. The local police registered a case under BNS Sections 353(2), 196, and Section 66-D of the IT Act.

Krupalakshmi responded by denying any involvement, claiming the post came from a fake ID created in her name. She alleged a conspiracy behind the incident and demanded legal action against those spreading false information using forged social media accounts. “I am not afraid of fake cases,” she stated.

These developments have further escalated political friction in Andhra Pradesh, indicating that tensions between ruling and opposition parties are far from cooling down.