Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Charts Ambitious Path with Amaravati Quantum Valley

Published on July 8, 2025 by swathy

Andhra Pradesh Charts Ambitious Path with Amaravati Quantum Valley

Minister Nara Lokesh Invites Global Tech Firms to Invest in State’s Growing Quantum and AI Sectors

Andhra Pradesh is quickly positioning itself as a national leader in futuristic technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing. IT & Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, during a high-profile roadshow at the Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru, invited global tech firms to invest in Global Capability Centers (GCCs) across the state.

Speaking to representatives from top firms including TCS, IBM, L&T, and others, Lokesh revealed that Amaravati will soon be home to India’s first-ever “Quantum Valley” — modeled on the lines of Silicon Valley. The project is set to launch within the next six months and is expected to be a game-changer in India’s technology landscape.

Lokesh emphasized Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as an innovation-driven state, highlighting Visakhapatnam’s transformation into a major IT hub and the pro-investor policies being implemented under CM Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. He encouraged industry leaders to tap into the state’s robust infrastructure and forward-thinking tech environment.

The roadshow saw participation from key industry figures including:

Ankur Mittal (MD, Lowe’s India)

Hariharan Ganeshan (VP, Rolls Royce)

Madhu Nateshan (VP, SACS Global India)

Kaushik Das (MD, JC Penney India)

Praveen Mysore (VP, Lululemon)

Saif Ahmed Sharif (Director, Delta Airlines)

Vasudharani Srinivasan (VP, Victoria’s Secret)

Pedda Reddeppa (Sr. Director, Nasuni India)

Kavitha Ramesh (CFO, ANZ)

Shivananda Koteshwar (SVP, Astral Labs)

Lalitha Indrakanti (CEO, Jaguar Land Rover)

Katamaneni Bhaskar (Secretary, AP IT Dept.)

Amaravati Quantum Valley Declaration

On July 7, 2025, the Andhra Pradesh government formally launched the Quantum Valley Declaration, outlining a comprehensive plan to transform Amaravati into a global hub for quantum research and innovation.

The declaration, developed after a workshop held on June 30 in Vijayawada, was officially approved by IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar. Key highlights of the roadmap include:

Establishment of Q-Chip-IN, India’s largest quantum chip lab, in Amaravati within the next 12 months.

Launch of Quantum Academy by 2026 to provide training and fellowships in quantum computing.

Installation of IBM’s Quantum System Two in the state by January 1, 2026.

Testing capability for 100 quantum algorithms by early 2026, with plans to scale up to 1,000 per year by 2028.

Aiming to achieve 1,000 high-performance qubits in total quantum capacity by 2029.

Next Krupalakshmi Booked, Pawan Kalyan Reacts: Political Firestorm in Andhra Previous Upasana Invites To Join In 9-week Sai Baba Vrat
