Upasana Invites To Join In 9-week Sai Baba Vrat

Published on July 8, 2025 by swathy

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Upasana Konidela, wife of Global Star Ram Charan, is well known for championing social causes and spreading awareness on mental health and relationships. Recently, she emphasized the importance of mutual respect, emotional maturity, and stability in modern relationships.

Alongside her social initiatives, Upasana also opened up about her spiritual journey and the profound impact the Sai Baba Vrat has had on her life.

“I think for everyone they need to find whatever they resonate with. So for my husband, it’s Ayyappa Swami. For me, it’s Sai Baba. From the time I was a child, I’ve seen my grandparents, parents have utmost faith in God. Faith had a very, very powerful grounding. I was going through a very tough time at one point of time in my life and I was a bit shaken up. So they said, why don’t you try the Sai Baba Vrat? Things started changing. When I started reading the story, I became more positive.”

Believing in the power of faith and prayer, Upasana encouraged others to take up some form of spiritual practice or Vrat, when things are not going in their way. “Starting this Guru Purnima (10/July) I invite you to join me on a 9-week Sai Baba Vrat.”

Upasana’s message serves as an invitation and reminder that spiritual practices, even simple ones, can bring peace, hope, and transformation.

