Anirudh delays Magic

Sithara Entertainments has backed a small film titled Magic, a film that features new faces. Jersey fame Gautam Tinnanuri is the director and the shoot of the film has been wrapped up last year. The film’s release was pushed several times and it is because of the delay in Anirudh’s music. Anirudh is occupied with several big ticket films and he has been delaying his work for Magic.

The makers are now mounting pressure on Anirudh to complete the work at the earliest. The film is expected to release during the first quarter of 2026. This new-age musical drama features Sara Arjun, Anmol Kajani, Aakash Srinivas, and Siddharth Tanuku in the lead roles. The film was initially planned for 2024 release and it has been delayed by more than a year. Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios are the producers.