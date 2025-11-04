Jagan’s Krishna District Visit Sparks Buzz and Traffic Jam

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy once again found himself at the heart of breaking news, this time during his visit to Krishna district. What was meant to be a relief tour for cyclone-hit farmers quickly turned chaotic when several vehicles in his convoy collided with each other. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, but the incident caused panic and a temporary traffic jam along the highway.

Jagan was on his way to meet farmers whose crops, paddy, cotton, chillies, and sugarcane, were damaged by Cyclone Montha. The visit, aimed at assessing ground realities and government compensation, drew massive crowds of supporters and locals. People lined both sides of the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam highway, chanting slogans and waving to their leader, turning a sombre relief visit into a full-fledged political event.

Police had issued strict orders limiting the convoy to ten vehicles and 500 participants. They banned bike rallies and sound systems to avoid disorder, but the sheer size of the crowd made enforcement nearly impossible.

Despite the hiccups, one thing remains constant, wherever Jagan goes, attention follows. His every move, planned or spontaneous, continues to dominate media’s landscape.