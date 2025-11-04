National Film Awards are Compromised: Prakash Raj

Veteran actor Prakash Raj is known for his outspoken behaviour which landed him into controversies in the past. Prakash Raj is one among the Jury members of the Kerala State Film Awards and the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced yesterday. He said that Mammootty’s name was removed several times from the National Awards list and he won state awards. Prakash Raj questioned the fairness of the National Awards scrutiny and he said that they do not deserve Mammootty.

“National awards are compromised and I am proud to be a jury member in Kerala state awards. They called me and informed me that they need an outsider who is experienced and they will not poke into our work. This is not happening for National Film awards. They do not deserve Mammootty “, said Prakash Raj. The Kerala State Film Awards jury had Prakash Raj, Ranjan Pramod, filmmaker Jibu Jacob, Santhosh Echikkanam, Gayathri Ashokan, Nithin Lukose and Baghyalakshmi.