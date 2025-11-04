Salman Khan’s Shirtless Clicks going Viral

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors. He often goes shirtless for his films. The actor posted shirtless pictures on his social media page and they are going viral now. He showed off his chiselled abs in the clicks. “Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai.. Yeh bina chhode hai” posted Salman along with the clicks.

The actor is shooting for Battle of Galwan and the film is expected to have a release in June 2026. Apoorva Lakhia is the director of this action drama and the film is based on the events that took place at the India and China border. Chitrangada Singh and Abhilash Chaudhary are the other lead actors in this action drama.