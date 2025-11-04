x
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Salman Khan’s Shirtless Clicks going Viral

Published on November 4, 2025 by sankar

Salman Khan’s Shirtless Clicks going Viral

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors. He often goes shirtless for his films. The actor posted shirtless pictures on his social media page and they are going viral now. He showed off his chiselled abs in the clicks. “Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai.. Yeh bina chhode hai” posted Salman along with the clicks.

The actor is shooting for Battle of Galwan and the film is expected to have a release in June 2026. Apoorva Lakhia is the director of this action drama and the film is based on the events that took place at the India and China border. Chitrangada Singh and Abhilash Chaudhary are the other lead actors in this action drama.

