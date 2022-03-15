AP Govt grants Ticket Hike for RRR

SS Rajamouli and DVV Danayya met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in his Tadepalli residence and requested him to grant permission for ticket hike and extra shows in the state for RRR. The AP government agreed to hike the ticket prices by Rs 100 along with fifth show permission in Andhra Pradesh. This is a huge boost for RRR in the state and a relief for buyers. SS Rajamouli during the media interaction today confirmed that RRR would have special premiere shows in AP and Telangana on March 24th evening.

Both Telangana and AP governments gave their nod for the fifth show and RRR is expected to open big in the Telugu states. The promotional activities resumed and Rajamouli, NTR, Ram Charan are promoting the film. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the leading ladies in RRRR. The film is gearing up for a record release on March 25th in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.