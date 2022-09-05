AP Teachers Celebrate Teachers Day with Heavy Hearts

The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book, is the saying. But, the teachers in Andhra Pradesh are participating in the Teachers’ Day celebrations with heavy hearts. The teachers working in the government schools have been demanding the State government to allow them to work freely and to teach the students in a tension free atmosphere in the class rooms. The teaching faculty in the schools pushing two issues mainly, including freedom in teaching and their rights.

The Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) has announced that it would not participate in the Teachers’ Day celebrations being organized by the State government, opposing introduction of multiple mobile applications and problems pertaining to their payments and arrears.

Speaking to this correspondent, G. Hrudaya Raju, President, president, APTF explained that they have decided not to participate in the celebrations being organized by the State government on the one hand and refuse taking awards announced to teachers. He said that they feel proud if the government allow them to teach the lessons to students in the classrooms without any unnecessary burden on them. He also maintained that the government did not address their salary and pension related issues, including abolition of CPS, clearing arrears related to pension schemes, pending DAs and others. He said that the government mandated teachers to use 16 mobile applications for various purposes like students’ attendance, teachers’ attendance, Midday meal supply, toilets cleanliness and the list goes on. In addition to that, the government forced teachers to use their personal mobiles, instead providing the relevant electronic gadgets for all these official works, which they felt as an insult to them, Hrudaya Raju added.

To update the information on these newly introduced mobile applications, the teachers in the class room are losing almost entire first period, which is 45 minutes. That is very crucial for each teacher in the class room. If the teacher could not spend time on teaching the subject, then how could a student understand the syllabus?, he questioned.

The APTF informed that, the apps introduced by the government in our school level are including: IMMS App, Student attendance app, JVK app, Diksha App, Academic monitoring app, Read along app, ACPL FM 220 RD app, Consistent Rhythms app, School attendance app, Mantra RD app, AP Tells app, MBNN app, Baseline test app and Facial recognition app.