Santosh Shobhan’s Like Share and Subscribe

Young actor Santosh Shobhan is yet to taste the right success though he has done impressive films in his career. He completed the shoot of Like Share and Subscribe, a comic entertainer that is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film’s shoot is completed and the makers unveiled the first look poster. Jathi Ratnalu fame Fariah Abdullah played the leading lady and Brahmaji, Sudarshan played other important roles.

Aamuktha Creations in association with Niharika Entertainments produced this fun-filled entertainer. The film is shot in Hyderabad, Maredumilli and Thailand. An official release date would be announced soon. Praveen Lakkaraju and Ram Miryala composed the music.