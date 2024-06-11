Appreciation for Nag Ashwin’s Guts

National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin managed to get the best actors of Indian cinema like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. The film has pan-Indian star Prabhas playing the lead role and Nag Ashwin announced that the content will appeal to the International audience. The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD is released last evening and Nag Ashwin is appreciated for the content, visuals and the presentation. All the actors Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan dubbed on their own in all the languages. The Telugu dubbing of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone sounded quite new for Telugu audience.

The guts of Nag Ashwin are now appreciated for his thoughts, picking up unique content and for the visuals that are presented in the trailer. Kalki 2898 AD is a time travel story that happens in the past and the future. Kalki 2898 AD also has several surprises which will be unveiled on the silver screen. Critically acclaimed actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur played important roles and they are kept under wraps. The team and the makers did not compromise on the film’s quality and they spent lavishly on the film. Several huge sets are constructed for Kalki 2898 AD. We have to wait till June 27th to witness the visual spectacle on big screen.