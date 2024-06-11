No more Remakes for Harish Shankar

Harish Shankar is one of the finest writers and directors of Telugu cinema. He has directed Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh which was one of the biggest hits in Pawan’s career. The film was a remake but Harish Shankar was highly successful in adapting it as per the nativity and taste of Telugu audience. He last directed Gaddalakonda Ganesh with Varun Tej and the film too is a remake. He is currently directing Ravi Teja in Mr Bachchan and the film too is a remake. As per the latest update, Harish Shankar is not in a mood to direct remakes anymore. His film Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan too is a remake.

He has a bunch of bound scripts ready and he will announce them soon. Harish Shankar has potential to pen own scripts and utilizing the recent breaks, Harish Shankar penned a couple of powerful scripts. As per his close sources, Harish Shankar will not do any more remakes. This is a great news for his fans and film lovers. As per the ongoing speculations, Harish Shankar will soon work with Ram and the film will be launched this year.