Kannada Superstar arrested in a Murder Case

Kannada Superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested in a murder case as per the reports from the Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda. Darshan along with his aides have been taken into custody and they are questioned currently. Darshan was arrested in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy who was murdered on June 9th in Kamakshipalya. The cops are probing if Darshan was directly involved in the murder or if he is part of the murder.

Renuka Swamy worked in a pharmaceutical company and he was killed and dumped into a drain. His body was recovered and after conducting the primary investigation, collecting the CCTV footage, the cops came to a conclusion about Darshan’s involvement. The body was sent for autopsy. Renuka Swamy made derogatory comments on an actress in the past. Darshan was arrested from a hotel in Mysore. Tight security was imposed near the residence of Darshan as the actor has a huge following in Karnataka.