Megastar turns the Special Guest for AP

The grand oath-taking ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh will take place tomorrow in Kesarapalli, near Vijayawada. Megastar Chiranjeevi has been invited personally as the Special Guest for the event and Megastar gave his nod. The top actor will fly to Vijayawada today evening in a special flight and will attend the event. His brother Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena won in all the 21 Assembly constituencies and 2 Parliament constituencies. There are strong reports that Pawan Kalyan will be announced as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

It is a proud moment for Chiranjeevi as he would be present to witness the swearing-in of his brother and attend the prestigious event as Special guest. There are talks that Ram Charan too will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu. The new list of ministers will be announced tomorrow.