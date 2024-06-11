Ravi Teja’s 75th Film Launched

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja reached the milestone of his 75th and it is launched in a grand manner this morning. Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the writer of super hit film Samajavaragamana is making his directorial debut with this out-and-out entertainer and Sree Leela is the leading lady. The film is yet to be titled and the regular shoot has commenced today. A major portion of the film will be shot in Hyderabad. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers of this interesting film. Bheems will score the music for this untitled film.

RT75 is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release and Ravi Teja is in plans to complete the filming of this film before October. He is also shooting for Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar and the filming reached the final stages. Bankrolled by People Media Factory, the film is slated for September release this year.

