Balakrishna, 1st South Star To Ring Bell At NSE

Marking a significant milestone, Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna visited National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, along with senior delegates from Basavatarakam Hospital.

The NSE officials, acknowledging his extraordinary contributions to both cinema and society, extended an exclusive invitation for Balakrishna to perform the time-honored bell-ringing ceremony, signifying the start of trading days and celebratory occasions at the exchange.

Balakrishna’s bell-ringing moment was momentous, as he stands as the first South Indian film hero to receive this privilege at NSE, joining the ranks of national leaders and visionaries who have participated in the tradition.

On the work front, Balakrishna is awaiting the release of Ahanda 2.