Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Home > Movie News

Balakrishna, 1st South Star To Ring Bell At NSE

Published on September 8, 2025 by swathy

Balakrishna, 1st South Star To Ring Bell At NSE

Marking a significant milestone, Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna visited National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, along with senior delegates from Basavatarakam Hospital.

The NSE officials, acknowledging his extraordinary contributions to both cinema and society, extended an exclusive invitation for Balakrishna to perform the time-honored bell-ringing ceremony, signifying the start of trading days and celebratory occasions at the exchange.

Balakrishna’s bell-ringing moment was momentous, as he stands as the first South Indian film hero to receive this privilege at NSE, joining the ranks of national leaders and visionaries who have participated in the tradition.

On the work front, Balakrishna is awaiting the release of Ahanda 2.

