Bhamakalapam: Aha to stream ‘home-cooked thriller’ starring Priyamani

Aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, is coming up with a new web original, Bhamakalapam, which marks the Telugu OTT debut of popular actress Priyamani.

Already known for her web series The Family Man, in which she had played the wife of a secret agent, Priyamani will be seen as a homemaker who faces multiple challenges in Bhamakalapam.

Aptly captioned ‘a delicious home-cooked thriller’, Bhamakalapam is directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, while Dear Comrade-fame filmmaker Bharat Kamma will be the showrunner.

The first look poster of Bhamakalapam features Priyamani as a multi-tasking woman. With many hands, she reminds us of Goddess Durga. She holds a string of things in her hands, including knife, biriyani, basket, egg and pooja bell. She is also peeping by making her hands look like a binocular.

The makers promise an interesting thriller in Bhamakalapam. With musical score by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Deepak Kumar and editing by Viplav, the original web movie is produced by Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu under SVCC Digital banner.