Bhatti, Renuka ‘ego clash’ hits Cong in Khammam!

Khammam politics are totally different in Telangana.

Although TRS swept all the polls in all districts in Telangana, it could not succeed in Khammam.

Because Khammam voters always favoured Congress, TDP over TRS in Assembly polls though its a different issue that elected MLAs from Congress and TDP defected to TRS later.

If there is one district in Telangana where Congress still has some political hold, it is Khammam district.

Now even this Khammam district may shun Congress soon, due to ego clashes between two senior party leaders in the district.

One is CLP leader, Madhira MLA Malllu Bhatti Vikramarka and other is firebrand woman leader, former Khammam MP Renuka Chowdhary.

Both are trying to gain upper hand over the other instead of working together to strengthen Congress in Khammam.

Bhatti secured MLC ticket to his follower Nageshwar Rao recently. Renuka is upset at this and ignored to work for his victory.

Congress leaders and cadre are worried over fate of Congress in Khammam due to ego clashes of top leaders in district.