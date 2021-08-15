Bheemla Nayak Glimpse: Mass Rampage 

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s next film has been titled Bheemla Nayak. The team has made this announcement with the release of the first glimpse of the movie.

Pawan Kalyan is seen challenging the rival outside a lodge. He is seen in a lungi and will finally take it in hands and starting to bash the goons. ‘Aey Danny Bayataku Rara Kodaka’ Powerstar says in his own style while the folk song with Thaman’s Background score elevates the proceedings.

We hear Rana saying his name Daniel Shankar aka Danny in the video. The glimpse is a treat for fans as Director Sagar K Chandra and Trivikram served complete mass meals.

The makers also announced the first single from September 2nd as Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday Special.

Naga Vamsi is bankrolling the film on a grand scale on his Sitara Entertainments banner. The movie has been reconfirmed once again for January 12th 2022 release as Sankranthi Special and it looks like a perfect festival film.