Bhimavaram Police Bust International Cybercrime Network Behind “Digital Arrest” Scam

In a significant breakthrough, Bhimavaram police have uncovered a sophisticated international cybercrime network responsible for a series of “digital arrest” scams that have recently targeted retired and vulnerable individuals. The investigation began after retired professor Sharma lost ₹78 lakh to fraudsters posing as CBI officials.

The gang allegedly called him claiming that his SIM card was linked to a criminal case. They threatened him with a so-called “digital arrest” and pressured him into sharing his Aadhaar details and bank information. Over the next thirteen days, the scammers drained ₹78 lakh from his account.

Once the complaint was filed, the Crime Branch registered a case and launched a major coordinated operation. Seven special teams were formed to track the culprits. Police identified fourteen members of the network and arrested thirteen of them. The prime accused, Rahtay Jay Nayan from Mumbai, is still on the run.

West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi revealed the full details of the case. He said most victims in such scams are retired citizens or people living alone. The call to the professor originated from Bengaluru and was disguised as a telecom verification call. This tactic, he said, is increasingly common in digital fraud operations.

A surprising revelation in the case was that seven of the arrested individuals had previously worked in Cambodia, a known hub for organised cybercrime. The police recovered ₹42 lakh and froze another ₹19 lakh across multiple accounts, marking one of the largest recoveries made in a single cyber fraud case.

Those arrested include individuals from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and even highly educated professionals. Among them is a software engineer employed at a reputed company, highlighting how cybercrime networks are recruiting from unexpected backgrounds.

SP Asmi issued a strong warning to the public. He said there is no such thing as a digital arrest and urged citizens to immediately contact the police if they receive threatening verification calls. He stressed that awareness and quick reporting remain the best defence against these emerging cyber scams.

The investigation continues as police intensify efforts to track down the main accused and uncover the full scope of the international network.