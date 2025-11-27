x
Ayyappa devotees angry on Telangana Government

Published on November 27, 2025 by nymisha

Ayyappa devotees angry on Telangana Government

The Ayyappa Swamy devotees are angry over Telangana Government, as Police higher officials ordered their staff observing Ayyappa Deeksha to wear uniforms and not black colour clothes normally worn by Swamis during the Deeksha period. Ayyappa Swamy devotees gathered in large numbers and held a protest in front of Telangana DGP office on Thursday.

The sudden protest of Ayyappa Swamy devotees in front of Telangana Police state headquarters at Lakdikapul caught police staff unaware. As Ayyappa Swamis tried to barge into DGP office premises, tense situation prevailed in the area. Along with Ayyappa Swamy devotees, activists of right wing organisations like Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) also protested, finding fault with the Telangana State Police Boss.

The protest of Ayyappa Swamis led to further ire among Hindu groups and supporters, as Police allegedly resorted to lathi charge against devotees to control the situation.

The issue of dress code for Ayyappa Swamy Deeksha observers has always been a contentious issue. While sometimes the higher officials are allowing their staff to wear black clothes instead of Police uniform, sometimes they are not allowing. As a result this is leading to confusion and unrest. It is advisable for the Telangana Government to form clear rules to avoid incidents like these.

There is also a political and communal angle to the issue. Right wing activists and Hindu groups also question the step motherly treatment of the Government towards Ayyappa Swamis, when it gives time relaxation to Muslim employees during Ramadan (Ramzan) month.

