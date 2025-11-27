Ajay Bhupathi’s SM Title Poster: Timeless Cult

Jaya Krishna, grandson of Superstar Krishna and son of the late Ramesh Babu, is venturing into films. Ajay Bhupathi, known for his intense storytelling in RX 100 and Mangalavaaram, is directing, while Aswini Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies present the movie and P Kiran’s Chandamama Kathalu produce it.

Srinivasa Mangapuram is the title finalised, carrying a graceful yet powerful resonance. The title and pre-look poster with a dark, intense, and dramatic tone, announces a love story that is set to become a timeless cult.

The pre-look poster sees intertwined hands of Jaya Krishna and Rasha Thadani. While he grips a revolver, she holds his wrist. The revolver is raised upward, adding a sense of conflict, and rebellion. The background shows a Tirumala Temple surrounded by hills, making it clear that this famous place is an important part of the story.

The movie is in safe hands with the renowned production house Vyjayanthi Movies backing it. GV Prakash Kumar renders soundtrack for the movie which is underway with its filming. The film’s first look and other details will be disclosed soon.