x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ajay Bhupathi’s SM Title Poster: Timeless Cult

Published on November 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ajay Bhupathi’s SM Title Poster: Timeless Cult
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Day 80: Tasks & Emotional Twists as Ex-Housemates Return
image
Andhra King Taluka Review – A Nostalgic Trip Filled With Emotion
image
Vanavaasam From Mowgli: Packed With Adrenaline
image
Prabhas joins the sets of Spirit

Ajay Bhupathi’s SM Title Poster: Timeless Cult

Jaya Krishna, grandson of Superstar Krishna and son of the late Ramesh Babu, is venturing into films. Ajay Bhupathi, known for his intense storytelling in RX 100 and Mangalavaaram, is directing, while Aswini Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies present the movie and P Kiran’s Chandamama Kathalu produce it.

Srinivasa Mangapuram is the title finalised, carrying a graceful yet powerful resonance. The title and pre-look poster with a dark, intense, and dramatic tone, announces a love story that is set to become a timeless cult.

The pre-look poster sees intertwined hands of Jaya Krishna and Rasha Thadani. While he grips a revolver, she holds his wrist. The revolver is raised upward, adding a sense of conflict, and rebellion. The background shows a Tirumala Temple surrounded by hills, making it clear that this famous place is an important part of the story.

The movie is in safe hands with the renowned production house Vyjayanthi Movies backing it. GV Prakash Kumar renders soundtrack for the movie which is underway with its filming. The film’s first look and other details will be disclosed soon.

Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Day 80: Tasks & Emotional Twists as Ex-Housemates Return
else

TRENDING

image
Ajay Bhupathi’s SM Title Poster: Timeless Cult
image
Vanavaasam From Mowgli: Packed With Adrenaline
image
Prabhas joins the sets of Spirit

Latest

image
Ajay Bhupathi’s SM Title Poster: Timeless Cult
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Day 80: Tasks & Emotional Twists as Ex-Housemates Return
image
Andhra King Taluka Review – A Nostalgic Trip Filled With Emotion
image
Vanavaasam From Mowgli: Packed With Adrenaline
image
Prabhas joins the sets of Spirit

Most Read

image
Daylight Murder of TDP Leader Gottipati Prasad Shocks Nellore District
image
CM Chandrababu Launches Major Road Safety Initiative in Andhra Pradesh
image
Madhapur IT Scam: NSN Infotech Vanishes After Cheating 400

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025