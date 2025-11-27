Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Day 80: Tasks & Emotional Twists as Ex-Housemates Return

Day 80 in the Bigg Boss Telugu house brought a mix of intense competition, emotional moments and rising tensions. Former contestants Prerana, Harika and Maanas returned to conduct tasks that would decide the next set of captaincy contenders. Their presence lifted the energy of the house but also pushed contestants into pressure situations where one mistake cost them the race.

Prerana Defeats Tanuja in a Close Battle

Season 8 finalist Prerana entered the house to a warm welcome. Bigg Boss announced the task titled Cross It Climb It Rule It, and Prerana was given the power to choose her opponent. Tanuja lobbied strongly, requesting that she be selected, insisting she had been waiting to play against Prerana since her entry.

Prerana eventually agreed, and the match began. While Tanuja put in maximum effort, Prerana proved her upper hand throughout the task. Tanuja gave a good fight but fell short, and Prerana emerged victorious.

With this defeat, Tanuja was eliminated from the captaincy race. The entire house rallied around her, consoling her as she was disappointed.

Suman Loses to Harika Despite Support

Season 4 finalist Harika entered next and chose Suman Shetty for the Build the Tower task. Harika, instead of trying to defeat Suman, tried to encourage Suman. However, Suman failed to complete the task successfully. He was eliminated from the captaincy race, visibly disappointed but supported by his fellow contestants.

Demon Pavan Shines Against Maanas

The final ex-housemate of the day was Maanas. He chose Demon Pavan for the Nail It Win It challenge. The game required strength, precision and stamina, and Pavan dominated from the start. Maanas provided solid competition, but Pavan overpowered him and secured his position as a captaincy contender. His victory was celebrated loudly by the housemates.

Sanjana’s Attempts to Stay Visible

Sanjana, who is already in the danger zone after falling into the bottom two last week, tried hard to increase her visibility in the episode. She hid Bharani’s mineral tablets, claiming she wanted to be more prominent on camera. She was seen telling to the cameras she would not return them under any circumstances.

Bharani and Divya Clash Again

Ever since re-entering the house, Bharani has been cautious with Divya after learning that their bond was affecting his game negatively. However, tensions resurfaced when a light exchange escalated. Bharani urged Divya not to raise her voice, and she responded by saying she would not disturb him anymore. Later, Bharani apologised, but the strain between them was evident.

Day 80 delivered drama, emotional breakdowns and spirited performances. With the captaincy race narrowing and tensions rising, the return of ex-housemates added intensity to the competitive spirit of the house. As the season heads into its final stretch, every interaction and every task is shaping the endgame in unpredictable ways.