Andhra King Taluka Review – A Nostalgic Trip Filled With Emotion

Andhra King Taluka Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5

Story:

Set in the nostalgic 1990s, star hero Surya (Upendra)’s 100th film runs into financial trouble. The senior hero does not receive much support from the industry to bail out the project. Unexpectedly, an anonymous fan deposits ₹3 crores into his account. During Surya’s journey to find this fan, he learns about Sagar’s (Ram Pothineni) life story.

Sagar is from a small island village in East Godavari, a place without even electricity. His childhood is inspired by the hero’s movie dialogues. His love story with Mahalakshmi, the daughter of the local theatre owner, becomes a turning point in Sagar’s life. In one instance, he challenges Mahalakshmi’s father (Murali Sharma) that he will construct a 70MM theatre in the village.

The rest of the film is about how Sagar and the villagers work toward achieving that dream, and how the love story progresses.

Analysis:

Director P. Mahesh Babu deserves strong credit for balancing a rural drama with a cinema theme. The script explores the unspoken, magical bond between a star hero and a mass fan -a theme rarely handled this sensitively in Telugu cinema.

The second half stands out with well-crafted emotional beats. Mahesh Babu’s writing, especially around the fan culture, sacrifices, and the collective dream of the villagers, is heartfelt. The screenplay takes its time, and the slow pace in parts is a minor drawback, but the emotional payoff compensates. The 1990s fan boys will connect a lot with this film.

Performances:

Ram Pothineni shines in the fan-boy portions. His portrayal of innocence, and relentless passion forms the film’s backbone. This film is unarguably his career-best performance

Upendra, as the senior star hero Surya, brings the right amount of dignity. The hero–fan thread between Upendra and Ram works effectively and is one of the film’s biggest strengths.

Bhagyashri delivers a pleasant screen presence, and her chemistry with Ram is natural.

Rao Ramesh steals the show in the temple scene – his dialogue delivery and emotional depth elevate the writing to another level.

Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna and Satya play other roles. They all did well

Positives:

– Strong hero–fan emotional track

– Effective second half

– Upendra–Ram thread

– “Premante” song and other pleasant tracks

– Rao Ramesh’s impactful scene

– Authentic rural backdrop

– Inspiring and motivational moments

Negatives:

– Slow pace in parts

– Predictable beats in the rural portions

– Some scenes feel lengthy

Verdict:

Andhra King Taluka is an emotion-driven rural drama that celebrates the deep bond between stars and their fans. With strong performances, heartfelt writing, and few tear-jerking moments, the film will connect strongly with families, hardcore fans, and industry insiders alike.

A good, feel-heavy watch for those who enjoy nostalgic, emotional storytelling.

