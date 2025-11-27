Vanavaasam From Mowgli: Packed With Adrenaline

Roshan Kanakala is gearing up for his second film Mowgli 2025, directed by Sandeep Raj and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. After sparking curiosity with the glimpse, first single, and teaser, the makers have now dropped the second single, Vanavaasam.

While the first song explored the romantic side of the story, Vanavaasam shifts gears completely. It’s an electrifying, adrenaline-charged war cry. With its intense tempo and mood, the track hints strongly at the film’s Ramayana inspirations. The lyrics evoke Ramayana themes, Ram’s war, and the sanctity of the forest, underscoring the narrative’s demand for a protagonist who must go to battle for his love.

Kaala Bhairava delivers a powerful composition brimming with raw energy. His vocals, paired with Sony Komanduri’s, elevate the track further, while Kalyan Chakravarthy’s commanding lyrics amplify its emotional fire. Roshan Kanakala and Sakshi Mhadolkar make an appealing pair.

Produced by People Media Factory, Mowgli 2025 is all set to hit the theaters on December 12th.