Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Vanavaasam From Mowgli: Packed With Adrenaline

Published on November 27, 2025 by swathy

Vanavaasam From Mowgli: Packed With Adrenaline

Roshan Kanakala is gearing up for his second film Mowgli 2025, directed by Sandeep Raj and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. After sparking curiosity with the glimpse, first single, and teaser, the makers have now dropped the second single, Vanavaasam.

While the first song explored the romantic side of the story, Vanavaasam shifts gears completely. It’s an electrifying, adrenaline-charged war cry. With its intense tempo and mood, the track hints strongly at the film’s Ramayana inspirations. The lyrics evoke Ramayana themes, Ram’s war, and the sanctity of the forest, underscoring the narrative’s demand for a protagonist who must go to battle for his love.

Kaala Bhairava delivers a powerful composition brimming with raw energy. His vocals, paired with Sony Komanduri’s, elevate the track further, while Kalyan Chakravarthy’s commanding lyrics amplify its emotional fire. Roshan Kanakala and Sakshi Mhadolkar make an appealing pair.

Produced by People Media Factory, Mowgli 2025 is all set to hit the theaters on December 12th.

Andhra King Taluka Review – A Nostalgic Trip Filled With Emotion Prabhas joins the sets of Spirit
