Home > Movie News

Prabhas joins the sets of Spirit

Published on November 27, 2025 by sankar

Prabhas joins the sets of Spirit

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are teaming up for Spirit, a high voltage action drama and the film has been launched formally. The shoot commenced yesterday in Hyderabad and Prabhas joined the sets of the film today. He will shoot for his portions till December end. The movie team will take a New Year break and the next schedule will commence in Mexico early next year.

Prabhas plays a cop in Spirit and Tripti Dimri is the leading lady. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is repeating his Arjun Reddy technicians for the film. Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj will be having challenging roles in Spirit. The team is in plans to release the film in 2027. Prabhas sports a new look and he will have to focus completely on Spirit till the shoot concludes.

