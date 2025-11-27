Ram’s Deal for Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka is an interesting attempt from Ram Pothineni and it is a different film after a series of mass attempts from Ram. Andhra King Taluka released today and the premiere reports are positive. Instead of taking huge remuneration, Ram has decided to share to hold his part from the theatrical rights. He has acquired the theatrical rights of Nizam and Guntur as his remuneration for the film. All that comes from these regions will be pocketed by Ram.

Andhra King Taluka is made on a strict budget if Ram’s remuneration is excluded. P Mahesh Babu is the director and Kannada Superstar Upendra played a crucial role. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled this emotional drama. Ram and Bhagyashri are currently in the USA to promote the film.