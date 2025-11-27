x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram’s Deal for Andhra King Taluka

Published on November 27, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ram’s Deal for Andhra King Taluka
image
Daylight Murder of TDP Leader Gottipati Prasad Shocks Nellore District
image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka USA Premieres Today
image
Vijay Sethupathi joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2
image
CM Chandrababu Launches Major Road Safety Initiative in Andhra Pradesh

Ram’s Deal for Andhra King Taluka

Andhra King Taluka is an interesting attempt from Ram Pothineni and it is a different film after a series of mass attempts from Ram. Andhra King Taluka released today and the premiere reports are positive. Instead of taking huge remuneration, Ram has decided to share to hold his part from the theatrical rights. He has acquired the theatrical rights of Nizam and Guntur as his remuneration for the film. All that comes from these regions will be pocketed by Ram.

Andhra King Taluka is made on a strict budget if Ram’s remuneration is excluded. P Mahesh Babu is the director and Kannada Superstar Upendra played a crucial role. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled this emotional drama. Ram and Bhagyashri are currently in the USA to promote the film.

Previous Daylight Murder of TDP Leader Gottipati Prasad Shocks Nellore District
else

TRENDING

image
Ram’s Deal for Andhra King Taluka
image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka USA Premieres Today
image
Vijay Sethupathi joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Latest

image
Ram’s Deal for Andhra King Taluka
image
Daylight Murder of TDP Leader Gottipati Prasad Shocks Nellore District
image
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka USA Premieres Today
image
Vijay Sethupathi joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2
image
CM Chandrababu Launches Major Road Safety Initiative in Andhra Pradesh

Most Read

image
Daylight Murder of TDP Leader Gottipati Prasad Shocks Nellore District
image
CM Chandrababu Launches Major Road Safety Initiative in Andhra Pradesh
image
Madhapur IT Scam: NSN Infotech Vanishes After Cheating 400

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025