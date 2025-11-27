x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Daylight Murder of TDP Leader Gottipati Prasad Shocks Nellore District

Published on November 27, 2025 by Sanyogita

Daylight Murder of TDP Leader Gottipati Prasad Shocks Nellore District

A brutal daylight murder in SPSR Nellore district has left the region stunned and fearful. Gottipati Prasad, a 58-year-old Telugu Desam leader, was killed at his poultry farm in Chintalapalem village of Gattupalli panchayat on Wednesday. The attack took place between 11 a.m. and 12 noon, turning an ordinary workday into a scene of horror.

Police said two unidentified men had visited the farm earlier, posing as customers seeking 5 kg of chicken. They agreed on a price and left, only to return shortly after. This time, they attacked Prasad with knives, inflicting six deep wounds. Before fleeing, the attackers reportedly covered his face with a gunny bag, making the killing even more chilling.

Many villagers were at a nearby cremation ground attending last rites, leaving the area unusually quiet at the time of the crime. Prasad’s sudden death has devastated his family. He is survived by his wife, Lakshmi Prasanna, who lives in Chennai, and two daughters, Vasavi and Tejaswini, both software professionals living in Sweden. His brother, Venkateswarlu Naidu, resides in Kavali.

Investigators revealed that Prasad was last seen with his friend Venu, who left shortly before the incident. Family members have raised suspicions about multiple individuals, which has widened the scope of the investigation. Police have formed special teams to track down the killers and examine all possible motives.

Kavali MLA Kavya Krishna Reddy and Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh visited the crime scene and met the grieving family. Calling the murder a heinous act, Kakarla Suresh urged the police to act swiftly and ensure strict action against those responsible.

