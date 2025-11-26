x
Ram’s Andhra King Taluka USA Premieres Today

Published on November 26, 2025 by nethra

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s much-awaited flick Andhra King Taluka is all set to hit theatres worldwide tomorrow, with USA premieres beginning today. The film is being released overseas by the reputed Prathyangira Cinemas.

Director Mahesh Babu P has crafted Andhra King Taluka as a wholesome entertainer with a unique storyline, where the heart-touching elements serve as the major USP.

From the title announcement and glimpse, to the songs, teaser, and trailer, every promotional asset has steadily amplified the buzz around the film. While the songs have dominated music charts, the trailer has raised expectations even further.

Ram’s matured performance, Bhagyashri Borse’s charming presence as his love interest, and Upendra’s impactful special appearance as a film star stand out as major highlights.

Backed by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers, Andhra King Taluka arrives on Thanksgiving Day, giving it the advantage of an extended weekend. With its universal appeal and perfectly timed release, the film is poised to connect strongly with overseas audiences as well.

Moreover, Ram, who has immense confidence in the film and its content, has flown to the USA to watch it alongside audiences. This move is expected to boost bookings even further.

CLICK HERE!! for the Andhra King Taluka India & Overseas Schedules.

