Big News: Yash to co-produce Ramayana

Spread the love

Ramayana happens to be the biggest ever film in Indian cinema and this mythological epic started shooting recently. There are a lot of speculations going on that KGF Sensation and Kannada Superstar Yash will play Ravana, the role of the lead antagonist in the film. As per the latest development, Yash will play Ravana and he will also co-produce the project. Monster Mind Creations owned by Yash will co-produce Ramayana along with Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus. An official announcement for the same was made today.

Yash will be charging a huge remuneration for his portrayal as Ravana apart from co-producing the film. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady and she plays Sita. Sunny Deol will essay the role of Hanuman and the first part of the film releases next year. Nitesh Tiwari is the director and massive sets are constructed for the shoot of Ramayana.