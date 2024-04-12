x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Big News: Yash to co-produce Ramayana

Published on April 12, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar
image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case

Big News: Yash to co-produce Ramayana

Spread the love

Ramayana happens to be the biggest ever film in Indian cinema and this mythological epic started shooting recently. There are a lot of speculations going on that KGF Sensation and Kannada Superstar Yash will play Ravana, the role of the lead antagonist in the film. As per the latest development, Yash will play Ravana and he will also co-produce the project. Monster Mind Creations owned by Yash will co-produce Ramayana along with Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus. An official announcement for the same was made today.

Yash will be charging a huge remuneration for his portrayal as Ravana apart from co-producing the film. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady and she plays Sita. Sunny Deol will essay the role of Hanuman and the first part of the film releases next year. Nitesh Tiwari is the director and massive sets are constructed for the shoot of Ramayana.

Next Hilarious job by Rajamouli and David Warner Previous Raj Tarun New Movie Pooja Ceremony
else

TRENDING

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar

Latest

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar
image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case

Most Read

image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case
image
Mokshagna’s Debut Film new Updates

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer Aahana Kumra slay in style Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree Prabhas Unseen Pictures Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas Prabhas Birthday Special Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed Unhealthy Food List Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath