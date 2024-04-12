Hilarious job by Rajamouli and David Warner

Spread the love

This is a surprise for many but top director SS Rajamouli and Australian cricketer David Warner worked together for a commercial to promote Cred. The commercial was hilarious while Rajamouli played a director and David Warner played an actor. David Warner reprised some episodes from Rajamouli’s Baahubali movie and Rajamouli showed up his irritation for the acts of David Warner. The entire commercial was a laugh riot and is trending on the internet and social media.

The video opens with Rajamouli asking IPL tickets from Warner while the cricketer asks him a favour in return. Several cricketers and celebrities were quick to respond to this. Rajamouli said that this is the longest shoot of his life. The commercial was shot with great quality. David Warner was picked after he has shown his love for Indian films in the recent years. David’s accent was hilarious.