Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
sonali bendre Pretty Look
Sharvari Diwali Bash
Anu Emmanuel Random Pics Of October
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Home > Movie News

Hilarious job by Rajamouli and David Warner

Published on April 12, 2024 by

This is a surprise for many but top director SS Rajamouli and Australian cricketer David Warner worked together for a commercial to promote Cred. The commercial was hilarious while Rajamouli played a director and David Warner played an actor. David Warner reprised some episodes from Rajamouli’s Baahubali movie and Rajamouli showed up his irritation for the acts of David Warner. The entire commercial was a laugh riot and is trending on the internet and social media.

The video opens with Rajamouli asking IPL tickets from Warner while the cricketer asks him a favour in return. Several cricketers and celebrities were quick to respond to this. Rajamouli said that this is the longest shoot of his life. The commercial was shot with great quality. David Warner was picked after he has shown his love for Indian films in the recent years. David’s accent was hilarious.

Next TDP demands immediate replacement of DGP, Intelligence chief Previous Big News: Yash to co-produce Ramayana
