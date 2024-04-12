x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
sonali bendre Pretty Look
sonali bendre Pretty Look
Sharvari Diwali Bash
Sharvari Diwali Bash
Anu Emmanuel Random Pics Of October
Anu Emmanuel Random Pics Of October
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
View all stories
Home > Politics

TDP demands immediate replacement of DGP, Intelligence chief

Published on April 12, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran Trailer: The Story of an Army Major
image
Telangana Congress seeks action on KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act
image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar

TDP demands immediate replacement of DGP, Intelligence chief

Spread the love

The famous mobile manufacturing company Apple has sent a security alert to TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, that his phone is being hacked.

The Apple company has sent an e-mail to Lokesh that efforts are being made to hack and tap his phone with some unidentified software and alerted him to take some precautionary measures. The TDP leaders on Friday said that only the YSRCP leaders are resorting to this criminal offence.

Senior TDP leader and former MP, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, who is also a senior advocate, on Friday lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). In a letter addressed to the CEC, Ravindra Kumar said that Lokesh’s I-Phone has been tapped using Pegasus software by certain unknown agencies.

Mentioning that similar alert was received by Lokesh a few days ago also, the Rajya Sabha member said that the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajendranath Reddy, and the Intelligence chief, PSR Anjaneyulu, have become virtual lackeys of the ruling YSRCP resorting to highly unethical and unlawful activities only to jeopardise the prospects of the NDA alliance partners in the ongoing elections to the Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

Rajendranath Reddy has been holding the position of the DGP only as the incharge for the past two years, Kanakamedala said in the letter and felt that this is violative of the Supreme Court orders. The TDP MP also said that Anjaneyulu has been acting as a henchman to the State Government and there are several allegations against him on his biased functioning.

Ravinda Kumar demanded immediate action by the Election Commission of India (ECI) against these officers. The MP also wanted neutral and reputed officers in these posts to ensure free and fair elections.

Next Buzz: Anushka in Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Previous Hilarious job by Rajamouli and David Warner
else

TRENDING

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran Trailer: The Story of an Army Major
image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling

Latest

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran Trailer: The Story of an Army Major
image
Telangana Congress seeks action on KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act
image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar

Most Read

image
Telangana Congress seeks action on KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act
image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case

Related Articles

Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress sonali bendre Pretty Look Sharvari Diwali Bash Anu Emmanuel Random Pics Of October Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer Aahana Kumra slay in style Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree Prabhas Unseen Pictures Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas Prabhas Birthday Special Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed Unhealthy Food List Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection