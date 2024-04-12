TDP demands immediate replacement of DGP, Intelligence chief

Spread the love

The famous mobile manufacturing company Apple has sent a security alert to TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, that his phone is being hacked.

The Apple company has sent an e-mail to Lokesh that efforts are being made to hack and tap his phone with some unidentified software and alerted him to take some precautionary measures. The TDP leaders on Friday said that only the YSRCP leaders are resorting to this criminal offence.

Senior TDP leader and former MP, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, who is also a senior advocate, on Friday lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). In a letter addressed to the CEC, Ravindra Kumar said that Lokesh’s I-Phone has been tapped using Pegasus software by certain unknown agencies.

Mentioning that similar alert was received by Lokesh a few days ago also, the Rajya Sabha member said that the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajendranath Reddy, and the Intelligence chief, PSR Anjaneyulu, have become virtual lackeys of the ruling YSRCP resorting to highly unethical and unlawful activities only to jeopardise the prospects of the NDA alliance partners in the ongoing elections to the Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

Rajendranath Reddy has been holding the position of the DGP only as the incharge for the past two years, Kanakamedala said in the letter and felt that this is violative of the Supreme Court orders. The TDP MP also said that Anjaneyulu has been acting as a henchman to the State Government and there are several allegations against him on his biased functioning.

Ravinda Kumar demanded immediate action by the Election Commission of India (ECI) against these officers. The MP also wanted neutral and reputed officers in these posts to ensure free and fair elections.