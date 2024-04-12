x
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
sonali bendre Pretty Look
Sharvari Diwali Bash
Anu Emmanuel Random Pics Of October
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Buzz: Anushka in Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa

Buzz: Anushka in Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa

It has been more than a decade since Manchu Vishnu tasted success. He along with his father Mohan Babu are working on their magnum opus Kannappa. Several stars and top actors from various languages are roped in to play important roles and cameos. The film has now turned out to be the talk of the industry because of the cast involved. Top actors like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shivaraj Kumar, Nayanthara, Kriti Sanon, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam and others signed the film. Recently, Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar signed the film.

The latest update says that Anushka has been approached for an important role and the actress gave her nod. While Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva, Anushka is approached to play the role of Parvathi. Though Kangana Ranaut was considered, the team decided to go ahead with Anushka. The actress is expected to reveal her decision and an official announcement will be made soon. After wrapping up a massive schedule in New Zealand, the team is shooting for key sequences in Ramoji Film City.

Kannappa is planned on a budget of Rs 100 crores and it is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. 24 Frames Factory is producing this film. Kannappa releases next year.

