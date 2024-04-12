All roads clear for Allu Arjun

Spread the love

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set for his biggest attempt with Pushpa: The Rule. After the super success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun and Sukumar had bigger plans for Pushpa: The Rule. The budgets are hiked and Pushpa: The Rule will also have a wide and big release across the globe. The film is announced for August 15th release and the makers recently re-confirmed that Pushpa: The Rule will hit the screens as per the plan on August 15th. Vijay’s GOAT was also planned for August 15th release but there was no official confirmation. Recently, the team of GOAT announced that the film will release on September 5th.

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again which was initially aimed for August 15th release is now pushed. The film will now have its release during Diwali this year. All the biggies that had plans of Independence Day weekend release have walked out to a new date to avoid clash with Pushpa: The Rule. This is because of the buzz that surrounded Pushpa: The Rule. The film’s teaser kept the expectations high and Pushpa fever gripped the nation. Pushpa: The Rule will now enjoy a solo release during the holiday weekend.

Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and Allu Arjun, Rashmika are the lead actors. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is on board as the music composer.