Sabdham Teaser: Scream Along With Eerie Sound Of Horror

Aadhi Pinisetty will next be seen in a multi-lingual film Sabdham directed by Arivazhagan who previously provided him the super hit Vaishali. After creating initial buzz with the first look poster, the makers today came up with a teaser. Hero Venkatesh released the glimpse.

The close to one and half a minute clip gives a glimpse of the supernatural horror thriller and appalling moments that the audience can expect in the film. We can’t help ourselves but screaming along with eerie sound of horror.

Aadhi appeared in an atypical role, as he records sounds at the haunting house with the equipment he brings along with him. Every character looks suspicious. Interesting, the teaser doesn’t unveil any content. The last episode surely frightens.

S Thaman who worked for Vaishali gave a terrific score for the teaser of Sabdham.