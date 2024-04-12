VD12 to undergo Crucial Changes

Spread the love

Vijay Deverakonda delivered back-to-back duds. The actor’s recent offering Family Star failed to live up to the expectations. The film too ended up as a low grosser. The actor is currently on a break and he will start the shoot of his next film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri soon. The film is a high voltage action entertainer planned on a massive budget. With the makers spending lavishly on the film, Vijay Deverakonda has been asked to cut down his remuneration. The non-theatrical rights of all the films have seen a decline in the recent months.

Hence, the team is working to cut down the budgets and the paycheques. Vijay will have to share the profits from the film and the actor is happy to do it as Sithara Entertainments will spend on the film. Other budgets and remunerations are worked out. Vijay is also in plans to complete the shoot of VD12 in quick schedules. Sree Leela walked out of the film and the new female lead will be announced soon. Vijay Deverakonda will essay the role of a cop in this actioner.