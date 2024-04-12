Godavari’s “UTK” opens in Hyderabad & Bengaluru

Spread the love

Godavari’s sensational concept of “Telugu Cuisine“, United Telugu Kitchens (UTK), just opened its doors in Kokapet (Hyderabad) & White Fields (Bengaluru) last week.

The first UTK location opened in March 2022 in Vijayawada and has been one of the hottest chains growing, promoting Telugu Cuisine in Andhra, Telangana, and Karnataka.

“UTK Kokapet is the second location in Hyderabad after Chandanagar, and UTK Kadugodi is the second location after Kanakapura in Bengaluru.

“We have big plans to take Telugu cuisine to the next level and all parts of the world, and we strongly believe that our food has that potential,” said Koushik Koganti & Teja Chekuri, founders of Godavari.

“UTK Kokapet” is a joint venture with Theji Pinnamaneni, co-founder of UTK & Jaswanth Reddy, who is the face and co-founder of Ishtaa, which is another sensational take on the vegetarian concept from Godavari.

UTK wanted to be in the prime area of the growing Kokapet (Interior Photo Gallery), and we were able to get the prime spot to serve the Kokapet, Financial District, and newly developing areas.

UTK Kokapet

Raichandani Business Bay,

Kokapet, Hyderabad.

UTK Kadugodi

Opp: AWHO Sandeep Vihar,

Vastu Bhoomi,

Kannamangala, Bengaluru.

Contact: +91 9848009091

Visit: https://UnitedTeluguKitchens.com/

