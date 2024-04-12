x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
sonali bendre Pretty Look
sonali bendre Pretty Look
Sharvari Diwali Bash
Sharvari Diwali Bash
Anu Emmanuel Random Pics Of October
Anu Emmanuel Random Pics Of October
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Godavari’s “UTK” opens in Hyderabad & Bengaluru

Published on April 12, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Allu Aravind to bring the biggest Superstars for a Film?
image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran Trailer: The Story of an Army Major
image
Telangana Congress seeks action on KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act
image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling

Godavari’s “UTK” opens in Hyderabad & Bengaluru

Spread the love

Godavari’s sensational concept of “Telugu Cuisine“, United Telugu Kitchens (UTK), just opened its doors in Kokapet (Hyderabad) & White Fields (Bengaluru) last week.

The first UTK location opened in March 2022 in Vijayawada and has been one of the hottest chains growing, promoting Telugu Cuisine in Andhra, Telangana, and Karnataka.

“UTK Kokapet is the second location in Hyderabad after Chandanagar, and UTK Kadugodi is the second location after Kanakapura in Bengaluru.

“We have big plans to take Telugu cuisine to the next level and all parts of the world, and we strongly believe that our food has that potential,” said Koushik Koganti & Teja Chekuri, founders of Godavari.

“UTK Kokapet” is a joint venture with Theji Pinnamaneni, co-founder of UTK & Jaswanth Reddy, who is the face and co-founder of Ishtaa, which is another sensational take on the vegetarian concept from Godavari.

UTK wanted to be in the prime area of the growing Kokapet (Interior Photo Gallery), and we were able to get the prime spot to serve the Kokapet, Financial District, and newly developing areas.

For business and catering enquiries:

UTK Kokapet

Raichandani Business Bay,

Kokapet, Hyderabad.

 

UTK Kadugodi

Opp: AWHO Sandeep Vihar,

Vastu Bhoomi,

Kannamangala, Bengaluru.

Contact: +91 9848009091

Visit: https://UnitedTeluguKitchens.com/

Thanks again…. Hope you all enjoy our cooking…

Content Produced by: Indian Clicks, LLC

Next Mrunal Thakur hikes her Fee Previous VD12 to undergo Crucial Changes
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Allu Aravind to bring the biggest Superstars for a Film?
image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran Trailer: The Story of an Army Major
image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Buzz: Allu Aravind to bring the biggest Superstars for a Film?
image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran Trailer: The Story of an Army Major
image
Telangana Congress seeks action on KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act
image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling

Most Read

image
Telangana Congress seeks action on KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act
image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case

Related Articles

Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress sonali bendre Pretty Look Sharvari Diwali Bash Anu Emmanuel Random Pics Of October Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer Aahana Kumra slay in style Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree Prabhas Unseen Pictures Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas Prabhas Birthday Special Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed Unhealthy Food List Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection