Movie News

Mrunal Thakur hikes her Fee

Published on April 12, 2024 by

Mrunal Thakur hikes her Fee

Mrunal Thakur is the new sensation of Telugu cinema. Her performance in films like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna impressed many. The actress had high hopes on Family Star but the film ended up as a flop. Mrunal Thakur is in talks for several crazy projects but she is not in a hurry. The actress also hiked her fee considering her demand. The actress is quoting Rs 5 crores for all her new projects. She was paid close to Rs 3 crores for Family Star.

Mrunal Thakur who has done several films in Hindi shot fame with Sita Ramam. After her portrayal won accolades, the actress was rushed with offers. There are reports that Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady in Prabhas’ film that will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. She has several other Telugu films lined up.

